Main Focus of G7 Sanctions to Prevent Russia from Bypassing Existing Curbs, Germany Says
Main Focus of G7 Sanctions to Prevent Russia from Bypassing Existing Curbs, Germany Says

May 19, 2023

Reuters

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 20:31 IST

Hiroshima

Scholz said this is very important to do everything we can to continue the broadly developed sanctions and to make them more and more precise

The main focus of sanctions the Group of Seven rich nations plan to apply on Russia is to prevent Moscow from bypassing those already in place, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters on Friday.

“This is very important to do everything we can to continue the broadly developed sanctions and to make them more and more precise," Scholz said.

    “That is also shaping the debate on the European sanctions package. Essentially, the aim is to provide for clarification in order to make circumvention more difficult."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
