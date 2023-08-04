Majority of Americans Against US Congress Giving More Funds to Ukraine War: Poll

Most Americans are against US Congress authorising more funds to support Ukraine in its war with Russia, as per a recent poll by CNN. According to the survey, the American public is divided over whether the US has already done enough to help Ukraine. Overall, 55 percent believe Congress should not authorize extra funding for Ukraine, while 45 percent support such funding.

As many as 51 percent think the US has already done enough to assist Ukraine, whereas 48 percent believe it should do more. Since the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, the Biden administration through the US aid agency (USAID) alone, has provided more than $23 billion in humanitarian, economic, and development assistance to Kyiv.

A poll conducted in February last year, during the early days of the conflict, showed that 62 percent of respondents felt Washington should have been more proactive. Partisan divisions have widened since the previous poll, with most Democrats and Republicans taking opposing stances on the US role in Ukraine.

Among those who believe the United States should do more to support Ukraine, 68 percent favor additional funding, while 23 percent of those who think the US has already done enough also support more funding.

The poll reveals that a majority of Americans (56 percent) are concerned that Russia’s war in Ukraine poses a threat to US national security, but this number has decreased since February 2022 (72 percent were worried then).

Another major worry among respondents, regardless of party affiliation, is that the war in Ukraine may continue without a resolution for a long time.

Vivek Ramaswamy, the prominent India-American Republican candidate for President, was quick to react to the survey on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The absolute worst ideas in Washington D.C. are bipartisan. Shame on the GOP for going along with Biden repaying his family’s Burisma bribe by blindly pouring $ into Ukraine which fails to advance U.S. interests while driving Russia into China’s hands & raising the risk of… https://t.co/uWk2OIUKH3— Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) August 4, 2023

Slamming the US aid to Ukraine, he said “The absolute worst ideas in Washington D.C. are bipartisan." “Now the public is finally coming to its senses. In March, pollsters told me I was on the wrong side of this with voters, but the tides are shifting: TRUTH wins in the end," he added.

The survey shows broad partisan and ideological divides over how much the US should assist Ukraine in pushing back against the Russian military campaign.

Republicans are broadly against authorizing new funding (71 percent) and believe the US has done enough to support Ukraine (59 percent). On the other hand, most Democrats favor additional funding (62 percent) and believe the US should do more (61 percent).

The CNN poll, conducted by research company SSRS from July 1 to 31, included a random national sample of 1,279 American adults.