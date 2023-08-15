‘Makes Every Indian Proud’: Ricky Kej, Royal Philharmonic Lauded for Rendition of Jana Gana Mana

Three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej released an instrumental version of the Indian national anthem to commemorate India’s 77th Independence Day. The rendition of the Jana Gana Mana was rendered by the famed 100-member Royal Philharmonic Orchestra based in London.

The version was recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London. The one-minute long clip of the national anthem has gone viral online and has been lauded even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud. https://t.co/IDQZdCFpdQ— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2023

“A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India’s National Anthem and it is spectacular! The “Jaya He" at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer. I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day - use it, share it, watch it, but with respect. It is yours now. Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day. Ricky Kej,” Kej said in a post on social media site X (formerly Twitter).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reposted Kej’s video on his X page and said the rendition will make all Indians proud. “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud,” PM Modi said in a post.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also reshared the post on X. “The World is indeed round. Things come full circle. 76 years after wresting our freedom from the British, an Indian CONDUCTS their finest orchestra in a tribute to our Independence. No better to wish you all a very Happy Independence Day,” Mahindra posted on X along with Kej’s video.

Kej, earlier in an interview with News18’s Rohini Swamy, said that he aims to give everyone listening to the rendition of the national anthem ‘goosebumps’.

“This version of the national anthem was about giving the national anthem its epic due. Making it large, huge in magnitude, and ensuring that anybody who listens to this version of the national anthem does not listen to it without getting goosebumps. People who are not normally exposed to the Indian national anthem, from different countries who may not have heard it before, will sit up and take notice of the Indian national anthem,” Kej said.