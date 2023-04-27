Making Sure Jet Engine Deal is Done with India, Ensuring PM Modi Gets to Speak to US Congress: Ro Khanna

American Congressman Ro Khanna said the US wants to make sure the deal to supply GE Engines to India for making fighter jets is done so that Delhi doesn’t lose out to Europe.

Congressman Khanna, speaking on the sidelines of his address at India-US Business Summit, said India has realised that the Soviet military equipment doesn’t work as well and the Soviet Union is moving towards China, and India has really been open to building a strong relationship with America, ANI reported.

India wants jet engines and “the first thing is to make sure that deal gets done, hopefully before the Prime Minister’s (Narendra Modi) visit. And we are working on that," he said.

The Indian-American Congressman also said that he is working to ensure that PM Modi gets to speak to the United States Congress. The co-chairs will be requesting the speaker to issue that invitation, he said.

PM Modi is likely to visit the United States in the third week of June. The prime minister may visit New York on International Yoga Day on June 21, before travelling to the capital with US President Joe Biden, reports have said.

Ro Khanna also said that the India and the US need to have stronger defence ties and added that this is the right time.

He further said that India can emerge as the hub in Asia for the Asian market as companies like Apple moving out of China and moving into India and opening up Apple stores.

He added that he has encouraged companies to manufacture in the United States and restore into the United States, but to the extent they need to sell into Asia to look to allies like India instead of China.

“We need to figure out how to provide India with alternative sources of cheaper energy so they can grow. And I’ve appreciated that India has unequivocally condemned Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. But the Ukraine issue should not be a barrier to strengthening a partnership that will last decades,” he added.

Read all the Latest India News here