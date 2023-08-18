Malaysia Plane Crash: All Bodies, Part of Black Box Recovered

Malaysia Plane Crash: Malaysian police recovered all the victims of the plane crash that occurred earlier on Thursday. A private jet, Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) light business jet aircraft, flying from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang crashed into an expressway killing a motorbike rider and a car driver.

Ten people died in the accident and police have recovered all the bodies and also collected five bags of body parts. The police said that the search operation at the location of the plane crash on the Guthrie Highway near Elmina Town is almost complete.

“We have found 15 human remains of 10 bodies and recovered, from these human remains, about 21 personal items like watches, money and bags,” Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was quoted as saying by Malaysian news website Malay Mail.

He also confirmed that a cockpit voice recording was found and it has been shared with authorities for a probe. “The black box has two components, namely the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the CVR. FDR has yet to be found,” the authorities said.

Pahang Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun was among the 10 victims who died in the ill-fated accident. Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohd Naim Fawwaz Mohamed Muaidi, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib were the passengers aboard the plane, and the two pilots on the plane were Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim.

Of the 10 dead, six were passengers aboard the plane and two crew members and the other were a motorcyclist and a car driver. The latter were headed somewhere else before they got caught in that ill-fated accident.

Malaysian authorities have warned that sharing photos or videos of victims in the plane crash on the Guthrie Highway could initiate legal action.

“Sharing photos or video recordings of the crash victims can not only offend the families of the victims concerned but also violate the most basic principles and ethics,” the authorities said.

The next of kin of 10 individuals who died have provided their DNA samples for the identification process.