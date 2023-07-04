CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :France BurningMDMATikTokKylian MbappeISI Plot
Home » World » Malaysia: Seven Bodies Found After Family of 10 Swept Away in River
1-MIN READ

Malaysia: Seven Bodies Found After Family of 10 Swept Away in River

Published By: News Desk

AFP

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 12:00 IST

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The victims were aged between four and 40 years old, and the seven bodies were found about 24 kilometres (15 miles) from the scene of the accident. (Representational Image: ANI)

The victims were aged between four and 40 years old, and the seven bodies were found about 24 kilometres (15 miles) from the scene of the accident. (Representational Image: ANI)

The tragedy happened last Friday at the Jeram Mawar waterfall located deep in a forest in the district of Chukai in the eastern state of Terengganu.

Ten members of a single family were swept away in a river surge in Malaysia, with seven bodies found just under 25 kilometres from where they had been swimming, a senior police official said Tuesday.

The tragedy happened last Friday at the Jeram Mawar waterfall located deep in a forest in the district of Chukai in the eastern state of Terengganu. Local police chief Hanyan Ramlan told AFP that nine of the victims were related and the other was a fiance.

“I believe they were swimming in the river on Friday when a sudden surge in water swept them away. It happened very fast and the water level rose up to three metres," Hanyan said. “They were caught in a deadly surprise."

Hanyan said the victims were aged between four and 40 years old, and the seven bodies were found about 24 kilometres (15 miles) from the scene of the accident.

“We have intensified the search for the remaining three victims. There are 210 officers from the various agencies assisted by tracker dogs covering 32 kilometres," he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. malaysia
first published:July 04, 2023, 12:00 IST
last updated:July 04, 2023, 12:00 IST