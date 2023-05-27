CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Man Arrested Over Downing Street Crash Due in Court Over Indecent Images Charge
1-MIN READ

Man Arrested Over Downing Street Crash Due in Court Over Indecent Images Charge

Published By: Pritha Mallick

Reuters

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 17:48 IST

London, United Kingdom (UK)

Police officers stand guard near the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London. (Reuters)

Police officers stand guard near the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London. (Reuters)

London police reiterated the collision was not being treated as ”terror-related” but said officers from its counter-terrorism wing were supporting its investigation

London police said on Saturday that a man arrested after a car collision into the gates of Downing Street, the site of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office, had been separately charged with making indecent images of children.

The 43-year-old is due to appear in court later on Saturday.

”He was charged with an unrelated matter of making indecent images of children and will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court,” police said in a statement.

He had been taken into custody on Thursday on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after the Downing Street incident, in which no injuries were reported. Police said he had been released pending further investigation into that incident before giving details of the other charge.

London police reiterated the collision was not being treated as ”terror-related” but said officers from its counter-terrorism wing were supporting its investigation.

    Police had placed a cordon outside Downing Street on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle had approached the gate at a low speed. The main gate had appeared undamaged after the incident.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
