CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Brazil RapesWorld on Social MediaSelling RacismRishi SunakAI News Writer
Home » World » Man Attempts to Lob Molotov Cocktail at Lenin’s Tomb, Detained
1-MIN READ

Man Attempts to Lob Molotov Cocktail at Lenin’s Tomb, Detained

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 21, 2023, 14:29 IST

Moscow, Russia

People enter Lenin's Mausoleum during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

People enter Lenin's Mausoleum during heavy snowfall in Moscow, Russia. (Image: Reuters)

A man tried to set ablaze the mausoleum of the former Soviet leader Lenin on Red Square by throwing a Molotov cocktail at it.

A Moscow court on Thursday ordered the detention of a Russian man accused of trying to set fire to the mausoleum of the former Soviet leader Lenin on Red Square.

According to Moscow’s Tagansky court, quoted by Russian press agency RIA Novosti, Konstantin Starchukov was put in pre-trial detention for two months over the alleged attack.

According to Russian media, Starchukov was stopped by police on Monday, the day of his 37th birthday, after having thrown a Molotov cocktail in the direction of the tomb of the founder of the Soviet Union.

The court did not mention a possible motive for the suspected firebombing attempt, for which Starchukov could face up to seven years in prison for “hooliganism".

In May 2023, a suspect attempted a similar attack on the mausoleum, while in February an intoxicated man sought to steal Lenin’s mummified corpse.

The future of the Bolshevik leader’s remains is a hotly debated question in Russia, even after President Vladimir Putin came out against the idea of burying the Soviet leader in 2019.

Inaugurated in 1924, the year of his death, Lenin’s mausoleum has pride of place on Red Square at the foot of the walls of the Kremlin and is visited by thousands of tourists each year.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. Vladimir Lenin
  2. Vladimir Putin
  3. Russia
first published:July 21, 2023, 14:29 IST
last updated:July 21, 2023, 14:29 IST