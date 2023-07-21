Man Attempts to Lob Molotov Cocktail at Lenin’s Tomb, Detained

A Moscow court on Thursday ordered the detention of a Russian man accused of trying to set fire to the mausoleum of the former Soviet leader Lenin on Red Square.

According to Moscow’s Tagansky court, quoted by Russian press agency RIA Novosti, Konstantin Starchukov was put in pre-trial detention for two months over the alleged attack.

According to Russian media, Starchukov was stopped by police on Monday, the day of his 37th birthday, after having thrown a Molotov cocktail in the direction of the tomb of the founder of the Soviet Union.

The court did not mention a possible motive for the suspected firebombing attempt, for which Starchukov could face up to seven years in prison for “hooliganism".

In May 2023, a suspect attempted a similar attack on the mausoleum, while in February an intoxicated man sought to steal Lenin’s mummified corpse.

The future of the Bolshevik leader’s remains is a hotly debated question in Russia, even after President Vladimir Putin came out against the idea of burying the Soviet leader in 2019.

Inaugurated in 1924, the year of his death, Lenin’s mausoleum has pride of place on Red Square at the foot of the walls of the Kremlin and is visited by thousands of tourists each year.