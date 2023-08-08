CHANGE LANGUAGE
Man Crushed to Death as Thousands of Parmesan-Style Hard Cheese Wheels Fall on Him
Man Crushed to Death as Thousands of Parmesan-Style Hard Cheese Wheels Fall on Him

Rome, Italy

This picture shows what a cheese wheel looks like. It weighs above 40kgs and several dozens fell on top of Chiapparini, the 74-year-old Italian, and killed him. (Image: Shutterstock)

Giacomo, an Italian septuagenarian, was crushed to death as cheese wheels - a form of storing cheese - each weighing 40 kgs. It took 12 hours to find his body.

An Italian man has been crushed to death under thousands of vast wheels of a Parmesan-style hard cheese, which weigh around 40 kilograms each, firefighters said Monday.

Giacomo Chiapparini, 74, was buried under the cheeses when a shelf broke in his warehouse in the northern Lombardy region on Sunday, creating a domino effect which brought down thousands of wheels, firefighter Antonio Dusi from Bergamo told AFP.

Rescuers “had to move the cheeses and the shelves by hand," Dusi said, adding that it “took about 12 hours" to finally find Chiapparini.

The warehouse, located in the small town of Romano di Lombardia near Bergamo, contained a total of 25,000 wheels of Grana Padano, a hard cheese which resembles Parmesan and is very popular in Italy.

Chiapparini had been checking on the ripening wheels, which were stored on metal shelves, the highest of which stood at 10 metres (33 feet).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
