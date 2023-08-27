CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran KhanFukushima RowPhilippines TyphoonVivek RamaswamyUK Police Breach
Home » World » Man Killed, Several Injured in Overnight Shooting in Louisville
1-MIN READ

Man Killed, Several Injured in Overnight Shooting in Louisville

Published By: Aashi Sadana

Associated Press

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 22:18 IST

United States of America (USA)

Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning. (Representative Image)

Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning. (Representative Image)

Four other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and another man was hurt in a fall, according to media reports

A shooting near a Louisville restaurant and bar early Sunday left one man dead and five others injured by gunshots, according to police.

Police arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. and found a man dead, Louisville Police Maj. Shannon Lauder told media near the scene. Another man wounded by gunfire was transported to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Four other people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and another man was hurt in a fall, according to media reports.

There have been no arrests in the shooting. Lauder urged anyone with information about the shooting to call police.

The shooting occurred near the Southern Restaurant & Lounge on Third Street in the city’s downtown area.

Police were continuing to investigate Sunday morning.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:August 27, 2023, 22:18 IST
last updated:August 27, 2023, 22:18 IST