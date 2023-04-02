Marburg Virus: US Issues Warning, Saudi, Oman Impose Travel Restrictions as Outbreak Kills 9 in Africa

The Marburg virus, which has claimed nine deaths, is spreading across countries in Africa raising concerns around the globe.

The outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever has spread beyond the province of Kie-Ntem, where it caused the first known deaths in January and reached Bata, the economic capital of the west African nation.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging travellers to Guinea and Tanzania to be mindful of contracting the deadly Marburg virus.

The CDC is also sending personnel to Africa to assist in stopping the outbreak of the disease. It also urged travellers in Guinea and Tanzania to avoid contact with sick people, healthcare facilities in the outbreak areas and to watch for symptoms for three weeks after leaving the area.

Saudi Arabia has also announced banning its citizens from travelling to Guinea and Tanzania. Oman has also stopped its citizens from travelling to the two African countries.

The Marburg virus causes severe fever, often accompanied by bleeding and organ failure. It is part of the so-called filovirus family that also includes Ebola, which has wreaked havoc in several previous outbreaks in Africa.

The WHO has warned of a potential large-scale epidemic which could spread to neighbouring Gabon and Cameroon.

Marburg outbreaks and individual cases have in the past been recorded in Angola, Congo, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Ghana, according to the WHO.

Tanzania also announced last week five deaths from Marburg, but insisted it has the spread under control after sending a rapid response team to the northwestern region of Kagera which borders Uganda.

The suspected natural source of the Marburg virus is the African fruit bat, which carries the pathogen but does not fall sick from it.

Read all the Latest News here