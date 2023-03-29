Rising India 2023: Market is Market, Quips Jaishankar on Oil Supply from Russia

Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Russia will turn more eastward since its relationship with the western world has changed after the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian War.

Speaking to CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob at the Rising India Summit, Jaishankar said Russia will turn towards the east more than it had done previously.

“Russia will show much more interest in developing relations with India. This has been one of the most steady relationships in international relations. All the major players have shown enormous volatility in their relationships,” Jaishankar said, while pointing out that despite the breakup of the Soviet Union, Russia and India ties remained strong.

He said trade relations between New Delhi and Moscow have been narrow and there is growth now but the two capitals have worked together in defence and space sectors.

Speaking on oil supplies, he said: “Market is the Market”

“Russia’s relationship with the West has changed. That has other consequences, Russia’s relationship with Asia will consequently change. It will turn more eastward than it has done in its history for a long time,” the foreign minister said.

He pointed out that the conflict has brought issues related to energy security and food security to the fore.

“This has also opened up the North-South divide. At the moment, there is an East-West friction and a North-South divide. It has made the world a much more difficult place,” he added.

Jaishankar said despite the difficulties India has taken an independent position and urged all parties to pursue dialogue and push for peace. “We are not the only ones but certainly more prominent ones. There are many countries who share similar views,” he said, referring to South American nations Brazil and Argentina and major Asian economies like Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.

“The messaging that the Prime Minister has given to both President Putin and President Zelensky is that there should be a return to the negotiation table. If there is anything we can do, we are willing to do," Jaishankar said.

“We’ve been the bridging force. The world needs someone like us,” Jaishankar said.

Speaking on China’s role in the conflict, Jaishankar said that China’s primary economic partner is the West and there is an ‘economic interface’ to the relationship between Beijing and the west.

“Russia is inclined to turn towards the Asian side of Russia. There will be an intensification of Russia-Asia ties,” Jaishankar said.

