‘May Not Get Chance to Address You Again’: Did Imran Khan Predict His Arrest in Pre-recorded Video?

The people of Pakistan were shocked to see former prime minister Imran Khan getting arrested in a dramatic manner on Tuesday. However, it seems that the ex-premier saw this coming long ago. His party PTI has now released a pre-recorded video in which Imran Khan apparently predicted his arrest.

The official Instagram account of PTI shared the video, which was originally from 2022, following Imran Khan’s arrest today, Dawn reported.

Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in a corruption case when he appeared in court on anti-graft charges and was doing biometrics inside the premises, his PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

Islamabad police said that Imran had been arrested in relation to the case which alleges that the PTI chief and his wife obtained billions of rupees from a real estate firm for legalising Rs50 billion, Dawn reported. Following Imran Khan’s arrest, PTI workers staged protests in parts of the country. Section 144 has been imposed in Islamabad amid a “riots-like situation”.

In the video, Imran Khan sought support from the people.

“My Pakistaniyoon, when these words of mine reach you I will already be closed inside in an unlawful case. After this, you all should realise that fundamental rights, law and democracy have been buried. Maybe it is possible that I won’t get a chance to talk to you again. That’s why I want to talk about two-three things,” he said, according to Dawn.

Khan said he has never broken the law and has gone against Pakistan’s constitution.

“Pakistan’s public knows me for 50 years; I’ve been in the eyes of the public for 50 years, I have never gone against Pakistan’s Constitution and I’ve never broken the law. Since I’ve been in politics, I have always tried that [all] my struggle would be peaceful and within the ambits of the Constitution. What is being done today is not because I have broken any law but only for me to step back from the haqeeqi azaadi tehreek…,” he added.

PTI Leader Claims Imran Khan Being ‘Tortured’

PTI leader Azhar Mashwani said that the party had given an immediate call for staging protests in the country.

“They are torturing Imran Khan right now […] they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib," another leader Musarrat Cheema said in a video message posted on the party’s Twitter handle.

Former information minister and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry earlier said the court has been “occupied by the Rangers" and lawyers “are being subjected to torture”.

Khan has been facing a slew of cases since his ouster through a no-trust vote in April last year. He has rejected all these cases as political victimisation by the ruling alliance.

Currently, Khan is facing over 140 cases related to terrorism, blasphemy, murder, violence and inciting violence.

