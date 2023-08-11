MEA Asks Indians Whose Presence in Niger is Not Essential to Leave as Soon as Possible

The external affairs ministry said Indians whose presence in coup-affected Niger is not essential may leave as soon as possible. “The Government of India is closely monitoring ongoing developments in Niger. In the light of the prevailing situation in Niger, Indians whose presence is not essential, may leave as soon as possible,” the external affairs ministry said on Friday in a press release.

The ministry said that the government is monitoring the situation in Niger and told citizens in the nation to take “utmost precautions” to ensure their safety and security.

“They may bear in mind that air space is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security,” the press release further said.

“Those who may be planning travel to Niger in the coming days are also similarly advised to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises. All those Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey are strongly advised to do so expeditiously,” the press release said.

The external affairs ministry shared an emergency phone number (+ 227 9975 9975) and asked Indian nationals to contact the Indian embassy in Niamey in case of any emergency.

The external affairs ministry last week said that 250 Indians residing in the West African country are safe. “The embassy has informed us that it is in close contact with the Indian community in Niger,” the external affairs ministry said.

Niger is currently witnessing protests and unrest after its military staged a coup that toppled elected president Mohamed Bazoum. The military has installed strongman General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new leader of the west African nation which for the past few years has been fighting jihadist violence.

The coup, however, has left France - a former colonial power which still believes west Africa comes under its sphere of influence - and West African bloc ECOWAS - a 15-member Economic Community of West African States - unimpressed and the bloc with help from western powers is planning a military intervention to return Bazoum to power.