Meet Manju Malhi, The Indian-origin Chef Invited As Guest to Attend King Charles' Coronation Ceremony

Indian-origin woman Manju Malhi, who will be among the chosen few British Empire Medal (BEM) recipients to attend the coronation ceremony of British King Charles II, is a world-class chef. She is among the last few people to be awarded the BEM by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Malhi was awarded for services to the community in London during the Covid-19 response, PTI reported.

She was recognised by the Queen for her work offering remote cookery classes to the old age charity Open Age during the Covid-triggered lockdown.

Malhi, who is known all over Britain for her food now, is also a prolific food writer behind popular recipe books on Anglo-Indian cuisine such as ‘Everyday Healthy Indian’ and most recently ‘The Seasoned Foodie’.

She was brought up in London and had an immense interest in food, especially Indian cuisine. Her first teacher she says was her mother, who was an immigrant from Mumbai and worked as a nurse in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

“When I realised it is happening, I felt like gosh – who am I to be at one of the most historic moments in global history, sitting in the Abbey watching the ceremony take place for real,” Malhi told PTI.

“I’m quite nervous because normally I just cook and throw on some clothes and an apron. But this is almost like a wedding but more important than that. I think I have everything ready; I have to do a checklist as I do with my ingredients,” she added.

Talking about the charity work that got her into the BEM’s list, Chef Malhi said that it all began at a time when her work was suffering during the pandemic and charities like Open Age and C-Change West London expressed an interest in her offer of cooking lessons.

“At a time when we were all feeling low and worried about older members in our community, we had Zoom classes for the tech-savvy and also a ‘conference call cooking’ option for the others,” she recalls.

It was this out-of-the-box thinking and initiative that won her the BEM and an invite to one of the most iconic moments in global history.

About her outfit for the big day, Malhi told PTI that she got her dress designed by British Indian fashion designer Geeta Handa to create an Indo-Western outfit that can reflect her roots and heritage at the grand British ceremony.

“As a British Indian fashion designer my vintage-inspired outfits are all about creating a global style statement through conscious fashion and we loved making BEM recipient Manju Malhi look the part for the day in her coronation outfit as she actively supports our sustainable ethics and giving back to the community,” Handa told PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News here