Meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam: Singapore's Indian-Origin Presidential Hopeful

More than 2.7 million Singaporeans are expected to vote in the country’s first contested presidential election on Friday in more than a decade. In a three-way contest, former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam hopes to become the next head of state of the Asian financial capital.

The 66-year-old Indian-origin economist has made significant strides in both the public and private sectors. He has managed a distinguished career and is widely respected in his country and internationally. Tharman launched his presidential campaign this year with a pledge to evolve the country’s culture to keep it a “shining spot" in the world. He is among the three candidates chosen under strict criteria vying for the presidency.

With an undergraduate degree in economics from the London School of Economics and a master’s degree in economics from Cambridge University, he is known for his contributions to the country’s economic development.

Tharman, who served as Singapore’s Deputy PM between 2011-2019, resigned from public and political posts to run for the presidency. He joined politics in 2001 and served in ministerial positions with the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) for over two decades. He is widely regarded as the pick of the PAP, even though the party has no official say in the voting process.

He supports his qualification to be the next president of the prosperous state by citing his experience in several fields, along with significant experience in the government. Tharman began his public service career as Trade and Industry Minister in 1987, where he worked on various economic policies and initiatives. He quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the Permanent Secretary of the Education Ministry in 2003.

During his tenure as the MD of Singapore’s central bank, he played a crucial role in steering the country’s financial sector through global economic challenges, earning praise on the way.

His political career has been marked by a series of accomplishments. He entered the political scene as a Member of Parliament in 2001 and has since served in various ministerial positions. He has held the role of Minister for Finance, overseeing Singapore’s economic policies and budgets, and Minister for Education, focusing on education reform and development.

During his tenure as the Deputy PM and Minister in Charge of Social Policies, he implemented policies aimed at narrowing income inequality and providing support to the vulnerable population.

His expertise in economics and his contributions to public policy have earned him global recognition. He is regarded as a prominent figure in forums, including the IMF, where he served as the Chairman of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC).

If he succeeds, he will be the third Indian-origin president. The first two presidents of Indian heritage were Sellapan Ramanathan (1999-2011) and Chengara Veetil Devan Nair (1981-1985).