Meeting with CEOs, Yoga Day: A Look at PM Modi’s Itinerary on Day 1 of US State Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for the United States on his three-day US State Visit. In this historic visit, PM Modi will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The Prime Minister will also address the joint session of the US Congress.

People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-USA relationship. https://t.co/lNXuQxtzJs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2023

PM Modi will arrive at 10:30 pm IST in New York. Soon after he lands he will engage with CEOs and thought leaders in the US. He will meet Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, American astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Nobel laureate Peter Agre, Lebanese-American essayist and mathematical statistician Nicholas Nassim Taleb and many other notable citizens.

Looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.https://t.co/0afheBDRzc pic.twitter.com/qCuEQQyJF6— Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) June 16, 2023

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister is scheduled to lead the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN in New York. There he will be joined by UN General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi and deputy secretary general of the UN Amina Mohammed. The event can be viewed on Doordarshan on Tuesday evening from 5:20 pm IST. The event is expected to last until an hour.

I am looking forward to participating in the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations @UN with Prime Minister @NarendraModi at the UNHQ North Lawn next week.https://t.co/yzK5GLusFb pic.twitter.com/YxE4zdkHp2— UN GA President (@UN_PGA) June 15, 2023

The Prime Minister will depart for Washington around 8:00 pm IST.

It must be noted that this is a tentative schedule and subject to change.

“People from all walks of life including Members of Congress, thought leaders and others have been sharing their enthusiasm on my upcoming USA visit. I thank them for their kind words. Such diverse support underlines the depth of the India-US relationship,” PM Modi said before departing.

“India-US ties are multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors. USA is India’s largest trade partner in goods and services. We collaborate closely in science and technology, education, health, defence and security fields. The initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies has added new dimensions and widened collaboration to defence industrial cooperation, space, telecom, quantum, Artificial Intelligence and biotech sectors. Our two countries are also collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said in his departure statement before departing for the US.