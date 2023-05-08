Meghan Markle Spotted Hiking with Friends in California After Skipping King Charles' Coronation

After skipping King Charles’ Saturday coronation, Meghan Markle was spotted hiking in California with her friends over the weekend.

Prince Harry attended the May 6 ceremony in Westminster Abbey without wife Meghan or either of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duke of Sussex flew back to California minutes after the coronation ceremony from London to celebrate Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

It was reported that Meghan would be at their California home, celebrating Archie’s fourth birthday, instead of the Coronation to avoid any awkward interactions with her increasingly estranged in-laws.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Meghan Markle was spotted outside for a peaceful 40-minute hike from her $15 million home on Sunday morning. However, Harry and the two children didn’t join Markle for the outdoor adventure.

Meghan was hiking with Markus and Heather😍 🚶‍♀️ 🌳 She's protecting her peace while maintaining healthy lifestyle and I'm here for it ❤ pic.twitter.com/d5mdr9asvZ— Katerina🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) May 7, 2023

She was joined by her friends Markus Anderson and Heather Dorak.

A photo of the hike, which has now gone viral, shows the Duchess of Sussex in her outfit casual in activewear bottoms, a blue loose-fitted top, and brown hiking shoes along with a green jacket tied around her waist.

The report said that she seemed to try to hide herself with a scarf, sunglasses and a hat.

This rare appearance came after Meghan Markle’s decision not to attend King Charles III’s coronation. The historic event coincided with Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Prince Harry’s young children Archie and Lilibet 23 months, were with their mother Meghan while their father put in a solo appearance in London.

Lol! Our beautiful Duchess Meghan enjoying her life to the maximum seen hiking with friends the deranged said she has no friends thanks for not attending the cults rituals. 🥰🥰🥰you Meg. pic.twitter.com/D7ZSYyu5yv— Queen Nefretiti (@6fmd8djff9) May 8, 2023

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and have since unleashed a string of barbed attacks on the monarchy.

According to royal biographer Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle skipped King Charles III’s coronation in an attempt to “protect her peace."

“She is aware just how much of the spotlight goes on her when she sets foot near the story. It’s portrayed as intentional. Should she come over and just stand next to her husband, the commentary and the narrative of the day would have been very different,” Omid Scobie claimed earlier this month.

