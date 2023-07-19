‘Meghan Squashed Everything Out of Harry’: Royal Author Says Duke A Changed Man Now

Angela Levin, royal author, revealed that Prince Harry is now a changed person following his marriage to television actor Meghan Markle, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. Levin spent a long time with Prince Harry and their exchanges have been recorded in her book Harry: Conversations with the Prince.

Levin says Prince Harry is not the person she met during the course of writing her book and has changed since his marriage to the American.

The author pointed out that she spent 15 months with Prince Harry for research related to her book during which she got to know him very well. Levin said she adored him and felt Harry was a terrific person who had many good qualities and was good with people.

Levin claims that Meghan Markle has “squashed” those qualities out of him. She claimed Harry is scared of Meghan and does not know what to do.

Levin’s comments come amid Harry announcing that he will travel to the African continent for a Netflix documentary, signalling that he and Meghan will spend time away from each other.

Levin said Harry was “overwhelmed” by memories of his mother Diana during his first date with Meghan Markle. Markle, according to Levin, wore Princess Diana’s favourite fragrance during their first meeting to win Prince Harry’s heart.

“The first time they met, she had Diana’s perfume on. Of course, Harry was just overwhelmed by that because he was a boy that loved cuddling up to his mother,” Levin said, according to the Hindustan Times.

Prince Harry also recounted his meeting with Meghan Markle in his memoir Spare. “She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, and heels. I knew nothing about clothes, but I knew she was chic. Then again, she could make anything look chic. I’d seen so many photos of her from fashion shoots and TV sets, all glam and glossy, but here she was, in the flesh, no frills, no filter… and even more beautiful. Heart attack, beautiful. I was trying to process this, struggling to understand what was happening to my circulatory and nervous systems, and as a result, my brain couldn’t handle any more data,” Harry wrote.