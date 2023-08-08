Meteor-like Light Sparks Melbourne's Night Sky, Later Turns Out to be Russian Rocket Debris | WATCH

People in Australia’s Melbourne on Monday witnessed a sparkling light show which turned out to be a Russian rocket re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. Soon after the peculiar lights were observed, it sparked speculations about an illuminating meteor or space debris.

However, the Australian Space Agency later cleared the confusion, revealing that the luminous event was the result of Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

“We have determined the flashes of light seen across Melbourne skies overnight were likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere," the Australian Space Agency said in an official statement.

Getting into the details of the event, the agency further added, “Launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket occurred from Plesetsk Cosmodrome earlier in the evening. According to Russian authorities, the launch placed a new generation ‘GLONASS-K2’ global navigation satellite into orbit."

“This launch was notified and remnants of the rocket were planned to safely re-enter the atmosphere into the ocean off the south-east coast of Tasmania. We will continue to monitor the outcomes of this re-entry with our Government partners," it added.

Soon after the lights were observed in the night sky, keen netizens took to social media to share their experience. However, this buzz was broken soon after the space agency’s clarification.

“Um excuse me, I just saw a meteor. I was literally just going to get a biscoff shake and saw the coolest thing I’ve ever seen," wrote one X user.

Some X users even shared visuals and videos captured on the social media platform.

“Last night there was a Meteor shower crossing Melbourne, around 12am I heard a loud bang that shook my place,” a social media user wrote while sharing the video.

This comes just days after another celestial activity was noted in Australia when reportedly the launch of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission lit its skyline.