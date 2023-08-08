CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran KhanMontana Nuke SitesAdrienne VaughanPak Caretaker PMSlovenia Floods
Home » World » Meteor-like Light Sparks Melbourne's Night Sky, Later Turns Out to be Russian Rocket Debris | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Meteor-like Light Sparks Melbourne's Night Sky, Later Turns Out to be Russian Rocket Debris | WATCH

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18.com

Last Updated: August 08, 2023, 23:39 IST

Australia

Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. (@AusSpaceAgency)

Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere. (@AusSpaceAgency)

The Australian Space Agency later cleared the confusion, revealing that the luminous event was the result of Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering Earth's atmosphere

People in Australia’s Melbourne on Monday witnessed a sparkling light show which turned out to be a Russian rocket re-entering Earth’s atmosphere. Soon after the peculiar lights were observed, it sparked speculations about an illuminating meteor or space debris.

However,  the Australian Space Agency later cleared the confusion, revealing that the luminous event was the result of  Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering Earth’s atmosphere.

“We have determined the flashes of light seen across Melbourne skies overnight were likely the remnants of a Russian Soyuz-2 rocket re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere," the Australian Space Agency said in an official statement.

Getting into the details of the event, the agency further added, “Launch of the Soyuz-2 rocket occurred from Plesetsk Cosmodrome earlier in the evening. According to Russian authorities, the launch placed a new generation ‘GLONASS-K2’ global navigation satellite into orbit."

“This launch was notified and remnants of the rocket were planned to safely re-enter the atmosphere into the ocean off the south-east coast of Tasmania. We will continue to monitor the outcomes of this re-entry with our Government partners," it added.

Soon after the lights were observed in the night sky, keen netizens took to social media to share their experience. However, this buzz was broken soon after the space agency’s clarification.

“Um excuse me, I just saw a meteor. I was literally just going to get a biscoff shake and saw the coolest thing I’ve ever seen," wrote one X user.

Some X users even shared visuals and videos captured on the social media platform.

“Last night there was a Meteor shower crossing Melbourne, around 12am I heard a loud bang that shook my place,” a social media user wrote while sharing the video.

This comes just days after another celestial activity was noted in Australia when reportedly the launch of India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission lit its skyline.

Tags:
  1. australia
  2. space
  3. Russia
  4. viral news
first published:August 08, 2023, 23:39 IST
last updated:August 08, 2023, 23:39 IST