Mexico 'Cannibal' Man Kills Wife, Eats Part of Her Brain in Tacos, Uses Skull for Ashtray

A man in Mexico has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife, eating a part of her brain and using her skull as an ashtray in Puebla.

The man, identified as Alvaro and known as the ‘Cannibal of Puebla’, was arrested from his home on July 2, The Mirror reported.

Alvaro, a 32-year-old builder, allegedly murdered his wife on June 29 under the influence of a prohibited substance.

He reportedly told the police that Santa Muerte (Saint of Death) and the devil had ordered him to commit the crime.

Alvaro married Maria Montserrat, 38, less than a year ago. She had five daughters, aged from 12 to 23.

The report said that the accused confessed to eating part of his wife’s brain in tacos and using her shattered skull as an ashtray. He also dismembered the victim’s body and placed it in a plastic bag.

He threw some of the bags with body parts into a ravine located near the house while he kept the rest inside the property.

Two days after the alleged murder, the accused called one of his stepdaughters to confess the crime.

The victim’s mother, Maria Alicia Montiel Serran, claimed that the accused used to take drugs and subjected her daughter and the youngest two stepdaughters to violence and sexual harassment.

“He told one of her daughters to come and collect her mum because ‘I already killed her and put her in bags’," Maria Alicia Montiel Serran reportedly said, according to local reports.

The man chopped up her daughter’s body “with a machete, a chisel, and a hammer".

“Drugs, he used them, and he snorted cocaine and everything. Well, I think he had mental problems because to do something like that…,” Serran added.

The family also accused him of physically and sexually harassing the victim’s daughters.

The report further claimed that the police found a black magic altar in his home and the couple also posted about their devotion to Santa Muerte on social media.