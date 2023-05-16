CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Imran KhanPak ArmyBoris JohnsonCanada WildfiresG7 Summit
Home » World » Michigan Girl Escapes Kidnapping as Brother Strikes and Injures Kidnapper with Slingshot
1-MIN READ

Michigan Girl Escapes Kidnapping as Brother Strikes and Injures Kidnapper with Slingshot

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 14:32 IST

ALPENA, Michigan

The quick-thinking brother saved his sister from an abduction by bravely using a slingshot to fend off the attacker in the US state of Michigan. (Image: Shutterstock)

The quick-thinking brother saved his sister from an abduction by bravely using a slingshot to fend off the attacker in the US state of Michigan. (Image: Shutterstock)

A courageous brother in Michigan thwarted an attempted kidnapping of his sister by using a slingshot to strike the assailant.

A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.

Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

top videos

    Michigan State Police said in a news release that the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the alleged assailant came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth. Authorities said the girl’s brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

    Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member’s description of the suspect. Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Shankhyaneel Sarkar
    Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
    Tags:
    1. child abductor
    2. Kidnapping
    3. Michigan
    4. slingshot
    first published:May 16, 2023, 14:31 IST
    last updated:May 16, 2023, 14:32 IST