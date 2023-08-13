Microplastic Presence in Heart Tissue Sparks Health Concerns

Microplastics, commonly found in food packaging and paints, have been detected in human heart tissue for the first time, raising concerns about potential health impacts, according to a new study. Scientists at Beijing Anzhen Hospital in China conducted the study, analyzing heart tissue from 15 patients who underwent cardiovascular surgery. These tiny plastic particles, measuring less than 5 millimeters in width, can enter the body through various routes, including ingestion and inhalation.

The research, published by the American Chemical Society, revealed the presence of microplastics in both heart tissue and blood samples, The New York Post reported. The study identified nine types of plastic in five different heart tissue samples, including poly(methyl methacrylate), commonly used as a shatter-resistant material, and polyethylene terephthalate and polyvinyl chloride, used in clothing, food containers, and construction materials.

According to the American newspaper, the researchers noted that some microplastics might have been introduced during surgery. They expressed alarm over the findings and stressed the need for further investigation into how these particles enter cardiac tissues and their potential long-term effects on patients after heart surgery.

Previous research indicated that humans ingest approximately 5 grams of microplastics weekly, sourced from packaging waste. These particles enter the food chain and are present in items like sea salt, seafood, and drinking water. The presence of microplastics in the gastrointestinal tract has been associated with metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and chronic liver disease.

The study underscores the growing concern about the pervasiveness of microplastics in the environment and their potential impact on human health. As scientists continue to study the extent of microplastic contamination and its implications, efforts to reduce plastic pollution and develop safe disposal methods are gaining importance.