Home » World » Military Modernisation, Construction in Coco Island Reveal China's Expanding Footprints in Myanmar: Report
2-MIN READ

Military Modernisation, Construction in Coco Island Reveal China's Expanding Footprints in Myanmar: Report

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:15 IST

New Delhi, India

The causeway at the southern end of Great Coco Island can be seen under construction in Great Coco Island. (Credits: Maxar Technologies via chathamhouse.org)

New satellite images from March 2023 show evidence of land-clearing efforts on the southern part of Coco Island indicating more construction work

China is involved in expanding an airstrip, aircraft hangar and military modernisation in Myanmar’s Great Coco Islands, located close to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a report has said.

The small and remote island in the Bay of Bengal has been at the centre of interest for China since the 1990s where it reportedly made an intelligence facility, The Guardian quoted Chatham House as saying.

Satellite images of the island taken in January this year show signs of military modernisation, newly expanded 2,300-metre runway, a radar station and two new hangars.

Moreover, new images from March show evidence of land-clearing efforts on the southern tip of the island indicating indicate the likelihood of more construction work.

The runway on Great Coco Island has been extended over the last decade. (Credits: Maxar Technologies via chathamhouse.org)

Reports said that Chinese engineers and military personnel have been spotted on the islands in recent years.

Though the Great Coco Island is relatively small at around 11 km in length, but its location is strategically important. It is not only close to the Strait of Malacca, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, but also lies in proximity to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which host Indian navy and air force bases.

This satellite image shows that building work for two aircraft hangars next to the runway is being carried out. (Credits: Maxar Technologies via chathamhouse.org)

The Chinese move in the island has led to concerns that Beijing could gain from the intelligence gathering, through espionage and intelligence sharing.

Though the images did not show any specific evidence of Chinese activity on the Myanmar island, but Myanmar has sought closer ties with Beijing and backed its claims on Taiwan.

Located south of the runway on Great Coco Island, construction reportedly started in 2014 with completion two years later. (Credits: Maxar Technologies via chathamhouse.org)

Myanmar has grown increasingly dependent on Beijing after the February 2021 coup, where the military junta took over the reins of the nation. Myanmar’s military has sought closer ties with Beijing and has backed its claim to Taiwan and announced support to China’s “global security initiative”.

India has been monitoring the infrastructural developments closely and confronted with Myanmar after intelligence showed that Beijing was providing assistance in building a surveillance post on the island, according to Bloomberg. However, China dismissed the claims.

The developments in the Coco Islands have emerged amid increase in Chinese spy ships and surveyor ships in the Bay of Bengal and proposed radar in southern Sri Lanka.

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
first published:May 01, 2023, 10:28 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 11:15 IST