Home » World » Minorities in Pakistan: Sikh from Peshawar Shot Dead, 3rd Such Incident This Year | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

Minorities in Pakistan: Sikh from Peshawar Shot Dead, 3rd Such Incident This Year | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Manjiri Joshi

CNN-News18

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

Sikhs gather in Peshawar after Saturday's killing. (News18)

On Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper, Tarlok Singh, was shot at by unidentified men. He suffered injuries. Last month, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a passer-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore

Even as a grocery store owner, Manmohan Singh, was killed in a firing by unknown armed motorcyclists in Yakatoot area of Peshawar on Saturday, incidents of targeted killings of minorities, including Hindus, Sikhs and Christians being tortured and assaulted in Pakistan, have surfaced.

Singh’s was the third attack on a Sikh community member this year in Pakistan.

On Friday, a Sikh shopkeeper, identified as Tarlok Singh, was shot at by unidentified men. He suffered injuries.

Last month, assailants gunned down Sardar Singh in a passer-by shooting in the eastern city of Lahore. Sardar Singh received a fatal gunshot to the head.

JAN TO JUNE REPORT

  • From January to June 2023, 38 women from Christian and Hindu communities have been abducted or force converted, and seven killed, according to a survey.
  • According to the data collected by the Centre for Social Justice, at least 2,120 persons suffered due to false allegations, prolonged trials, dislocation, and worse between 1987 and 2022.
  • ALSO READ | ‘Bodies Mutilated, Skin Peeled Off, Women Raped & Converted’: Pak’s Minority Atrocities Report | Exclusive
  • 88 persons were killed extra-judicially after allegations under the blasphemy laws during the period of 36 years, which tarnished the image of Pakistan.
  • According to the UN Human Rights, every year, 1,000 attacks are reported on non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan. The most affected areas are Sindh, Peshawar, Karachi, Baluchistan.

POLICE CLAIM ARRESTS AFTER PESHAWAR KILLING

Manmohan Singh ran a grocery store in Rashid Garhi in Peshawar and was the sole breadwinner for his family, United Sikhs, a humanitarian group, said on Twitter.

According to Pakistan police, a few suspects and suspicious persons have been arrested.

A special team has been formed under the leadership of SSP Operation Haroon Rashid Khan to find the accused.

Around 300 Sikh families, mostly Pashtun Sikh, are currently living in colonies in Peshawar. The community members have been living under the constant threat of violence as they have been targeted by gunmen in the recent years.

first published:June 27, 2023, 08:00 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 08:00 IST