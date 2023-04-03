'54 Days Apart and a DNA Test': 'Miracle Baby' Rescued in Turkey Earthquake Reunited with Mother

A baby in Turkey was reunited with her mother on Saturday, 54 days after being rescued from the rubble in the massive earthquake that hit southern Turkey in February this year.

Three-and-a-half-month-old Vetin Begdas was rescued 128 hours after being trapped in the rubble. It was reported during that time that the baby’s mother had died in the earthquake.

However, it has been discovered that the mother Yasemin Begdas is alive and they have been reunited after around two months, Anadolu Agency reported.

She had been named Gizem (Mystery) by the medical authorities who took care of her after she was rescued.

54 günlük hasret sona erdi.😊Enkaz altından 128 saat sonra kurtulan, hemşirelerimizin Gizem Bebek ismini koyduğu Vetin Begdaş 54 gün sonra annesine kavuştu. Vetin artık bizim de bebeğimiz. Bakanlık olarak desteğimiz her zaman yanında olacak. pic.twitter.com/66sWKR53z3 — Derya Yanık (@deryayanikashb) April 3, 2023

Turkey’s Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik helped the pair reunite after their relationship was proven through a DNA test.

“One of the most priceless tasks in the world is reuniting a mother with her child. Being a part of that happiness meant a lot to us as well,” Derya Yanik said.

The minister also tweeted a video of the reunion, wherein the pair are seen cuddling in the hospital bed in Adana where Yasemin Begdas is receiving treatment.

“54 days of longing is over. Vetin Begdaş, who was rescued from the wreckage after 128 hours and named Gizem Bebek by our nurses, was reunited with her mother after 54 days. Vetin is now our baby too. As the Ministry, our support will always be with you,” the minister said, adding that the baby will always have the ministry’s support.

“The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings,” Yanik said.

You probably remember this picture of the baby who spent 128 hours under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey. It was reported that the baby's mom died.Turns out, the mom is alive! She was treated in a different hospital. After 54 days apart and a DNA test, they are together… pic.twitter.com/T7B0paUFxL — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 2, 2023

“You probably remember this picture of the baby who spent 128 hours under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey. It was reported that the baby’s mom died. Turns out, the mom is alive! She was treated in a different hospital. After 54 days apart and a DNA test, they are together,” Anton Gerashchenko, Advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, also tweeted about the union.

The report said that the baby’s father and two brothers were killed in the earthquake, which killed more than 50,000 people.

