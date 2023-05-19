CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Modi-Zelensky MeetPak Army ChiefModi Tri-Nation TourQUAD MeetAlfa Nero
Home » World » Miscreants Who Attacked Military Properties Following Imran Khan's Arrest to be Tried Under Army Act
1-MIN READ

Miscreants Who Attacked Military Properties Following Imran Khan's Arrest to be Tried Under Army Act

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Majid Alam

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 16:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Police officers patrol a road during a protest by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)

Police officers patrol a road during a protest by the supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan against his arrest, in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif approved the plan of action against rioters and miscreants who set ablaze army installations and Corp commander’s house in Lahore on May 9

The miscreants who stormed Pakistan army headquarters and attacked military properties following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest last week would face trial under military laws, CNN-News18 has learnt.

The miscreants including civilians, serving or retired army personnel who attacked the Pakistan Army headquarters, Corps Commander House in Lahore and Air Force property would face trial under Army Act, Pakistan Navy Act and Pakistan Air Force Act, sources said.

The federal cabinet has also endorsed the decisions of national security committee and special corps commander conference.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the plan of action against rioters and miscreants who set ablaze army installations and Corp commander’s house in Lahore on May 9, they added.

The miscreants will be tried under Army Act, Official Secret and Anti-Terrorism Act. A committee of political parties will be former for smoother plan of action.

The federal cabinet said that justice will be done at all cost so that the May 9 incident would not be repeated.

top videos

    The Punjab caretaker government has also endorsed the decision to book the arsonists who attacked military installations under military laws.

    Shehbaz Sharif last week vowed to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist. The prime minister made an address to the nation after the deadly violence following Imran Khan’s arrest.

    About the Author
    Manoj Gupta
    Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Imran Khan
    2. Islamabad
    3. lahore
    4. pakistan
    5. pakistan protest
    6. Shehbaz Sharif
    first published:May 19, 2023, 16:28 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 16:50 IST