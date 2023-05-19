Miscreants Who Attacked Military Properties Following Imran Khan's Arrest to be Tried Under Army Act

The miscreants who stormed Pakistan army headquarters and attacked military properties following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest last week would face trial under military laws, CNN-News18 has learnt.

The miscreants including civilians, serving or retired army personnel who attacked the Pakistan Army headquarters, Corps Commander House in Lahore and Air Force property would face trial under Army Act, Pakistan Navy Act and Pakistan Air Force Act, sources said.

The federal cabinet has also endorsed the decisions of national security committee and special corps commander conference.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the plan of action against rioters and miscreants who set ablaze army installations and Corp commander’s house in Lahore on May 9, they added.

The miscreants will be tried under Army Act, Official Secret and Anti-Terrorism Act. A committee of political parties will be former for smoother plan of action.

The federal cabinet said that justice will be done at all cost so that the May 9 incident would not be repeated.

The Punjab caretaker government has also endorsed the decision to book the arsonists who attacked military installations under military laws.

Shehbaz Sharif last week vowed to deal with demonstrators with an iron fist. The prime minister made an address to the nation after the deadly violence following Imran Khan’s arrest.