Missing Crypto Influencer Algaba Found Chopped Up inside Suitcase outside Buenos Aires

Argentine cryptocurrency influencer Fernando Perez Algaba’s remains were found inside a suitcase near a water body in the capital city of Buenos Aires. Algaba was missing for more than a week, the New York Post said in a report.

The body was found by a group of children who were playing beside the stream last week. Algaba has been missing since July 19. The children informed their parents about the red suitcase filled with body parts. The New York Post said that the parents inspected the package and found Algaba’s legs and forearms and his other arm was found in the water body.

The police found the missing head and torso on Wednesday.

The report citing local news media outlets said that the body parts were cleanly amputated which indicates that a professional could have been involved. The autopsy revealed that Algaba was shot thrice before body was chopped up.

Police identified the body using Algaba’s fingerprints and the distinctive tattoos on the body parts.

A separate report by Marca said the self-made billionaire was based in Barcelona. He earlier lived in Miami. He had only recently shifted to Argentina - a week before his murder. In Miami, he found a luxury car and jet ski rental firm.

Algaba had over a million followers on Instagram to whom he flaunted his lavish lifestyle. He accumulated his wealth by renting luxury vehicles and selling cryptocurrency. Algaba owned a large warehouse full of high-end cars, motorcycles and jet skis by the time he was 24.

The property owner in Buenos Aires filed a missing complaint to the police after he did not return the keys to the owner on the expected date of July 19. He also did not answer the phone.

One person has been arrested so far in connection with Algaba’s death. The probe into his death continues. Police suspect Algaba was killed over his numerous debts.

Algaba owned a large warehouse full of high-end cars, motorcycles and jet skis by the time he was 24.