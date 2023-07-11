Missing German Tycoon's Dismembered Body Found in Freezer at Rental Home in Thailand

The dismembered body of a German businessman was found inside the freezer of a house in eastern Thailand. The man, who is reportedly a real estate tycoon from Germany, has been missing for a week.

The body of the businessman, who was identified as Hans-Peter Mack was found at about 11 pm on Monday and it was chopped into pieces, AP quoted Tawee Kudthalaeng, the chief of police in the town of Nong Prue as saying.

Mack has been missing for almost a week since July 4. According to his wife, the victim never came back home from a business meeting.

Mack, who was German, had been living in Thailand’s Pattaya for several years with his 24-year-old Thai wife.

Mack’s family published a missing announcement soon after he disappeared.

According to the missing note, Mack was last seen driving in his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, a coastal city in southern Thailand.

His family also announced a reward of 3 million baht (USD 86,000) for information leading to his return.

Mack’s dismembered body was reportedly found in a rented house of one of his German friends, Pattaya News reported.

Investigators were able to locate the body by using security camera footage from the area to track it, Tawee said.

While the official did not elaborate, photos and video from the camera published by Thai media showed the white freezer in the bed of a black truck on the road with a man squatting next to it.

Later, officials confirmed that the chopped-off body parts found inside the fridge belonged to Mack.

According to police, there were traces of what appeared to be a cleaning solvent on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel and other areas of the car, AP reported.

The investigating official also confirmed that a large amount of money was also missing from his bank account. Further investigation is underway.