Missing Indian Woman's Dead Body Found in Pak-Occupied Gilgit-Baltistan

An Indian woman, who had gone missing in Ladakh’s Kargil district, was found dead in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) on Wednesday. According to the Dawn newspaper, the body of the 28-year-old woman was retrieved from the Kargil River and buried in the GB’s Kharmang district. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district, Muhammad Jaffar, later confirmed the news.

Earlier this month, the Ladakh Police had issued a lookout notice for Belqees Banoo, a resident of Akchamal, Kargil who had been reported missing since the morning of July 15.

A pamphlet featuring her image was circulated by the Kargil police station. The pamphlet was also sent to the Gilgit-Baltistan administration for the recovery of the body. The pamphlet, which identified the woman as Belqees, stated that she was five feet tall and clad in green clothes along with a red sweater.

Pending DNA testing for identity confirmation, her body may be returned to India after coordination between foreign ministries, according to the Pakistani newspaper.

A funeral prayer, along with a burial was held as per Islamic rituals. Local leaders said that due to the closure of the old Skardu-Kargil road, people in the surrounding areas of the Line of Control faced severe difficulties in such situations.

They called for the re-establishment of historical routes to facilitate locals in both countries, the report said.