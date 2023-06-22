Missing Titanic Sub: Search Focused Near 'Underwater Noises'; Depleting Oxygen, Power Raise Fatality Risks

The massive search and rescue effort for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic was at a critical stage on Thursday, with just few hours of oxygen supply remaining for the five people on board.

While coast guard officials insisted, they remained “hopeful," with a surge of assets and experts joining the operation, the challenges remain the lack of oxygen, no power and the cold weather for the people onboard the submarine.

Rescue teams which include US and Canadian military planes, coast guard ships and teleguided robots are focusing in the North Atlantic close to multiple “underwater noises" detected by sonar late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are the latest updates from the Missing Titanic Submarine: