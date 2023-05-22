Modi Gets Highest Honors of Fiji, Papua New Guinea; A Look at Int'l Awards Received by PM So Far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honours by Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Monday for his global leadership and championing the cause of the Global South.

PM Modi was conferred with the Fiji’s highest civilian award “Companion of the Order of Fiji” by his counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka during his visit to the island nation. Only a handful of non-Fijians have received this honour till date.

The prime minister was also conferred with “Companion of the Order of Logohu” during his recent visit to Papua New Guinea to attend the third India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit. The award was given to Modi for championing the cause of unity of Pacific Island countries and spearheading the cause of Global South, officials said.

PM Modi has been bestowed with several honorary awards from various countries including the US, Russia and Middle East during 9 years of his tenure.

Here is a list of awards received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi so far:

Awards Conferred by Countries

Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud: PM Modi received the highest honour of Saudi Arabia awarded to non-Muslim dignitaries in 2016. He also received State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan, which is the highest civilian honour of Afghanistan, in 2016. In 2018, he received Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award, the highest honour of Palestine awarded to foreign dignitaries. PM Modi was conferred with the Order of Zayed Award in 2019. The award is the highest civilian honour in the United Arab Emirates. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also received Russia’s highest civilian honour- Order of St. Andrew award in 2019. He was presented the award for his distinguished contribution to the development of a privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. He received the highest honour of the Maldives awarded to foreign dignitaries- Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin in 2019. Modi received King Hamad Order of the Renaissance in 2019 by Bahrain. The award is the top honour by the Gulf country. PM Modi received Legion of Merit award by the US Government in 2020. The award of the United States Armed Forces is given for exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements. Bhutan honoured PM Modi with the highest civilian decoration- Order of the Druk Gyalpo in December 2021. The award was presented to the Prime Minister by the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. PM Modi received the Seoul Peace Prize in 2018 for his contribution to international cooperation and fostering global economic growth.

top videos

Awards Conferred by Organisations