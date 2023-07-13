Modi in France: PM to Attend Bastille Day Parade, Meet Macron | Day 2 Itinerary Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his two-day official visit to France on Thursday, will hold wide-ranging talks with President Emmanuel Macron, attend the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour, meet prominent personalities, top CEOs and attend a banquet dinner in Louvre before leaving for Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi received a special welcome as French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne personally greeted him at the airport. A ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour were extended to Prime Minister Modi to mark his arrival.

Upon his arrival at the hotel in Paris, PM Modi interacted with children and members of the Indian diaspora. The enthusiastic Indian community members, who had gathered outside the hotel, greeted the prime minister with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

A warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Paris! Across the world, our diaspora has made a mark for themselves and are admired for their diligence and hardworking nature. pic.twitter.com/NtQCSmpCt3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2023

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi had a “productive meeting" with Senate President Larcher, during which they discussed various matters of mutual interest. The two leaders agreed to collaborate closely to enhance cooperation between India and France in several areas. Additionally, Modi held a separate meeting with Prime Minister Borne, where they explored measures to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two nations.

PM Modi’s Schedule for July 14

According to the schedule, the Prime Minister will attend the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour. The Bastille Day Parade, which marks the historic storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789, serves as a tribute to France’s cultural and military legacy. This year, a 269-member contingent from the Indian tri-services will take part in the parade. Additionally, three Rafale fighter jets from the Indian Air Force (IAF) will participate in the flypast alongside their French counterparts.

PM Modi will engage in discussions with President Emmanuel Macron to enhance cooperation across space, trade and investment. He will also hold meetings with prominent personalities, attend a CEO forum, followed by a grand banquet dinner at the iconic Louvre in Paris. The day will conclude with the departure for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

TIMINGS PM NARENDRA MODI’S SCHEDULE IN PARIS ON FRIDAY, JULY 14 10:00 AM - 12:20 PM (Paris) / 1:30 PM - 3:50 PM (IST) Bastille Day 1:00 PM (Paris) / 4:30 PM (IST) Lunch hosted by President of National Assembly 2:40 PM (Paris) / 6:10 PM (IST) Meeting with prominent personalities 5:00 PM (Paris) / 8:30 PM (IST) Ceremonial Reception, Tete a Tete, Delegation Talks, Press Statements 7:00 PM (Paris) / 10:30 PM (IST) CEO Forum 8:30 PM (Paris) / 00:00 AM (IST) Banquet Dinner in Louvre 0:15 AM (Paris) / 3:45 AM (IST) Departure for Abu Dhabi

PM Modi in Abu Dhabi

On July 15, in Abu Dhabi, the day will begin with PM Modi’s arrival at 09:15 (local time), followed by a ceremonial welcome, delegation talks and tete-a-tete at 12:40 pm. A banquet lunch is scheduled for the afternoon and the Prime Minister will depart for Delhi at 3:15 pm.

TIMINGS PM NARENDRA MODI’S SCHEDULE IN ABU DHABI ON SATURDAY, JULY 15 9:15 AM (Abu Dhabi) / 10:45 AM (IST) Arrival 12:40 PM (Abu Dhabi) / 2:10 PM (IST) Ceremonial welcome, Delegation Talks, Tete-a-Tete 1:50 PM (Abu Dhabi) / 3:20 PM (IST) Banquet lunch 3:45 PM (Abu Dhabi) / 4:45 PM (IST) Departure for Delhi

Prime Minister Modi will engage in extensive discussions with President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aimed at advancing bilateral ties in key areas such as energy, food security, fintech and defense.

The Ministry of External Affairs said comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE has been progressively strengthening, and the upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to further enhance cooperation across multiple domains, including education, healthcare, culture, and food security. The discussions will also cover collaboration on global issues, particularly within the framework of the UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 and India’s G-20 Presidency, where the UAE has been invited as a special participant.

According to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, the two sides will deliberate on cooperation in emerging technologies during the visit.