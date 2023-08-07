CHANGE LANGUAGE
Morocco Bus Crash Kills 24 in One of Deadliest Accidents in Recent Years
1-MIN READ

Morocco Bus Crash Kills 24 in One of Deadliest Accidents in Recent Years

Associated Press

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 09:09 IST

Rabat, Morocco

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident. A bus crash in August last year left 23 people dead east of Casablanca. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

Tragic bus crash kills 24 in central Morocco, marking one of the deadliest accidents in recent years. Authorities investigate the cause

At least 24 people died in a bus crash Sunday in the province of Azilal in central Morocco, marking one of the deadliest such accidents in recent years in the country.

According to local authorities, cited by Morocco’s official news agency MAP, the accident happened when a minibus carrying passengers overturned at a curve while en route to the weekly market in the small town of Demnate, in central Morocco.

Authorities, along with the Royal Gendarmerie and Civil Protection, mobilized to the scene to begin rescue operations.

An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident. A bus crash in August last year left 23 people dead east of Casablanca.

In 2015, a collision between a semi-trailer truck and a bus carrying a delegation of young athletes in southern Morocco on Friday killed 33 people.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
