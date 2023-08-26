CHANGE LANGUAGE
Moscow Mayor Says Russia Has Downed Another Drone Headed towards Capital
1-MIN READ

Moscow Mayor Says Russia Has Downed Another Drone Headed towards Capital

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 12:53 IST

Moscow, Russia

A security officer stands guard near a damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow Russia. (Image: Reuters/Representative)

A drone that was approaching the Istrinskii district of Moscow was thwarted on Saturday morning.

Russian air defences destroyed a drone as it approached Moscow, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said early on Saturday.

“Tonight, air defence forces destroyed a drone on approach to Moscow in the Istrinskii district," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

“Preliminarily, there were no casualties or damage. Emergency services are working on the site," he added.

Moscow was rarely targeted during the early stages of the conflict in Ukraine though attacks have mounted of late.

The capital and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return" the conflict to Russia.

In the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, authorities said three civilians were killed by Kyiv’s forces on Wednesday.

That same day, a drone crashed into a skyscraper in a Moscow business district and smashed a window, without causing any casualties, according to authorities.

It was the sixth consecutive night the Moscow region had been targeted by drone strikes.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues.
  1. Russia-Ukraine
  2. Drone Attack
  3. Ukraine
first published:August 26, 2023, 12:53 IST
last updated:August 26, 2023, 12:53 IST