Moscow Suffers Minor Damage as Drones Attack Russian Capital

The mayor of Moscow said that a drone attack on Tuesday caused minor damage to the Russian capital with no reported casualties, news agency AFP reported.

“This morning, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings. All the city’s emergency services are on the scene (…) No one has been seriously injured so far," Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin was quoted as saying by AFP.

Officials speaking to Russian news agency RIA said one drone struck the upper floors of a residential building in southwest Moscow and another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck a 24-story apartment block in the same area.

According to a statement by Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov on his Telegram channel, air defenses successfully intercepted and shot down multiple drones approaching the city.

This is the second drone attack on Moscow after a drone attack was conducted earlier on the Kremlin on May 3.

Russia accuses Ukraine of carrying out the drone attack but it denies responsibility for the May 3 attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at that time said Ukraine did not attack the Kremlin or Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, a report by the New York Times last week said that American intelligence agencies suspect Ukrainian involvement behind the attack on the Kremlin on May 3.

The officials told the news outlet that it remains unclear whether Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky or his top officials were aware of the operation. The report said that some officials believe that Zelensky was not aware.

The report said a loose grouping of Ukrainian units could be working together to carry out small-scale operations inside and outside Russia, citing American intelligence agency officials.

It also said that these units could have operated independently or with partners under their command, without much supervision from Zelensky and other highly-placed Ukrainian officials.