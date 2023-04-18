CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Benadryl ChallengeKhartoum CrisisIndians in SudanCalifornia GurdwaraKhalid Latif
Home » World » Moscow Summons Western Envoys Over 'Gross Interference'
1-MIN READ

Moscow Summons Western Envoys Over 'Gross Interference'

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 18:38 IST

Moscow

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Reuters)

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Image: Reuters)

The ambassadors were summoned for "gross interference in Russia's internal affairs and activities that do not correspond to their diplomatic status," the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies

Moscow said on Tuesday it had summoned the US, British and Canadian ambassadors for “gross interference" in Russia’s domestic affairs.

Russia’s foreign ministry did not say precisely why the envoys were called in, but Moscow already blasted them for their statement denouncing a 25-year sentence against Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza on Monday.

The ambassadors were summoned for “gross interference in Russia’s internal affairs and activities that do not correspond to their diplomatic status," the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

The high-profile opposition politician Kara-Murza, who also holds the British citizenship, was on Monday sentenced to 25 years in prison on treason and other charges for criticising the Ukraine offensive.

“Today’s verdict is a sad testament to the dark turn this struggle (for democracy) has come to," Canadian ambassador Alison LeClaire said at the time.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova implied the envoys would be called in “to refresh their memories… so that they remember what diplomats should and should not do".

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Russia
first published:April 18, 2023, 18:38 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 18:38 IST