Much More Trust Today Between India And US; Monumental Agreements Signed during PM Modi's Visit: Ambassador Sandhu to News18

There is much more trust between India and the United States today and a lot of it is because of the leadership, India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu told CNN-News18 in an exclusive conversation on Monday.

“Deals signed this time are at a never before level. Monumental agreements have been signed across so many sectors,” he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent US visit.

Pointing out the various developments, Sandhu said long-pending WTO issues have been ironed out. Cooperation in health, railways, tech, defence, and solar are significant. The relationship is being taken to the people-to-people level and will not be transactional.

Prime Minister Modi and President Joe Biden share a longstanding and close relationship, he said.

“The care and personal attention in choosing the gifts, curating menu of state dinner, making millets a part of it, colour schemes chosen all highlight the camaraderie,” Sandhu told CNN-News18.

President Biden received PM Modi on all days at the White House, he said. “That is something. 8,000 Indian Americans were on the White House lawns. It’s historic.”

Never before has such a state visit ever happened, said Sandhu.

America Inc believes and trusts the India story, he said.