Home » World » Five Killed, At Least Six Hospitalized in Louisville Shooting
1-MIN READ

Five Killed, At Least Six Hospitalized in Louisville Shooting

Published By: Saurabh Verma

AFP

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 20:12 IST

Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he was headed to the scene.(Image: Unsplash/Representative)

Louisville police confirmed "reports of an active aggressor" in the center of the city, the largest in the southern state

Five people have been killed and at least six others hospitalized following a downtown shooting Monday in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

A Louisville police spokesman told a media briefing that a police officer was among the injured, while the department tweeted separately that the “suspected shooter has been neutralized."

“There is no active danger to the public at this time," the spokesman told reporters.

Police reported “multiple casualties" in a downtown shooting Monday in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville police confirmed “reports of an active aggressor" in the center of the city, the largest in the southern state.

Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he was headed to the scene, adding: “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 10, 2023, 19:56 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 20:12 IST