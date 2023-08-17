Who is Mushaal Hussein Mullick? Kashmiri Separatist Leader Yasin Malik’s Wife Inducted into Pak’s Caretaker Govt

A new Cabinet was announced by Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday as he gears up to lead the country through turbulent times till the new government is formed after general elections.

Among the faces in the cabinet which grabbed eyeballs was Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik. She has been appointed as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on human rights.

Yasin Malik is a Kashmiri separatist leader who was arrested in 2019 and later sentenced to life imprisonment in May 2022. He was involved in several violent attacks against Indian security forces, including the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, the daughter of the then-home minister of India. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on charges of terror funding and waging war against the state.

Who is Mushaal Hussein Mullick?

Mushaal, a graduate of the London School of Economics, married Malik in 2009. Yasin Malik met Mushaal during one of his tours to Pakistan in 2005. The couple has a 10-year-old daughter, according to reports.

Mushaal’s mother Rehana Hussein Mullick was a member of Pakistan Muslim League’s women’s wing and served as its secretary general.

Mushaal’s father M A Hussein was a reputed economics professor who was the first Pakistani member of a Nobel Prize jury.

Interim Pak PM Kakar’s 19-member Cabinet Takes Oath

A 19-member Cabinet of Pakistan’s newly appointed caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar took oath on Thursday to run the cash-strapped country until the general elections and ensure a seamless transition of power. President Arif Alvi administered an oath to the caretaker Cabinet at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the presidential house.

According to an official statement, 16 federal ministers and 3 advisers are part of the Cabinet. Former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani has been appointed as Foreign Minister, Sarfaraz Bugti as Interior Minister, Shamshad Akhtar as Finance Minister, Lt Gen (retired) Anwar Ali Haider as Defence Minister and senior journalist Murtaza Solangi as Information Minister.

Khalil George took the oath as Minister for Minorities, industrialist Gohar Ijaz as Minister for Industries, academic Dr Umar Saif as Minister for Information Technology, Ahmad Irfan Aslam as Law Minister, renowned actor Jamal Shah as Minister for Culture Aniq Ahmad as Religious Affairs Minister. Akhtar is the only woman in the Cabinet. The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran at the President’s House in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s constitution mandates a neutral caretaker administration for overseeing national elections, which are expected to take place within 90 days of the dissolution of the lower house of parliament, likely by early November.