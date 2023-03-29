CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Leopard 2Audrey HaleDalai LamaHumza YousafUS School Shooting
Home » World » Myanmar Military Dissolves Ousted Leader Suu Kyi's Party as Election Deadline Passes
1-MIN READ

Myanmar Military Dissolves Ousted Leader Suu Kyi's Party as Election Deadline Passes

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 00:50 IST

Naypyidaw

Suu Kyi, 77, is serving prison sentences totalling 33 years after being convicted in a series of prosecutions brought by the country’s military. (Image: News18 File Photo)

Suu Kyi, 77, is serving prison sentences totalling 33 years after being convicted in a series of prosecutions brought by the country’s military. (Image: News18 File Photo)

Many of the parties are unable or unwilling to contest the election, which has widely been dismissed by critics as a sham

The ousted ruling party of Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was among 40 political parties dissolved on Tuesday, after they failed to meet a registration deadline for an election set to perpetuate the military’s political dominance.

The National League for Democracy (NLD) is among dozens of parties that held parliamentary seats in the past decade that were severely weakened by the military’s 2021 coup and crackdown on its opponents.

Many of the parties are unable or unwilling to contest the election, which has widely been dismissed by critics as a sham.

In a live broadcast late on Tuesday, state-run Myawaddy TV said 63 parties had registered for the election at local or national level and named 40 parties that were automatically disbanded for failure to sign up.

RELATED NEWS

The polls, for which no date has been announced, are almost certain to be swept by the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), a military proxy that was trounced by the NLD in the 2015 election and in a 2020 vote that the generals eventually voided, citing unaddressed irregularities.

The hugely popular Nobel laureate Suu Kyi is among scores of NLD officials currently in prison. She has been found guilty of multiple counts of corruption, a breach of a state secrets law and incitement, among other crimes.

The NLD has previously declared the polls as legitimate and refused to register.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. myanmar
first published:March 29, 2023, 00:50 IST
last updated:March 29, 2023, 00:50 IST