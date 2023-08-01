Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi to Be Pardoned, State-Run Media Says

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi will be pardoned, the nation’s state-run broadcaster said on Tuesday. Myanmar’s ruling junta announced a clemency for the imprisoned democratically-elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Democratically-elected leader, President Win Myint, will also be part of this clemency.

Both of these leaders have been incarcerated since the February 2021 coup. The junta has convicted Suu Kyi of 19 offences that carried a total prison sentence of 33 years.

“Chairman of the State Administration Council pardons Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by the relevant courts,” the state-run broadcaster said.

The clemency will not pardon the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Win Myint for all of the alleged offences, but merely reduce their sentences.

(this is a developing story, more details will be added)