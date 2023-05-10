NAB Granted 8-day Remand of Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case

Former prime minister of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was remanded to eight days National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case by an accountability court on Wednesday.

Imran Khan Arrest LIVE | Catch All the Latest Updates HERE

It should be noted that the former prime minister was also indicted by a sessions court in the Toshakhana case on the same day. Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initially requested a 14-day remand of Imran Khan during the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case presided over by Judge Mohammad Bashir.

However, the PTI chairman’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris, opposed the request stating that the case did not fall within the bureau’s ambit.

He claimed that NAB did not share the inquiry report.

Harris called for the hearing to be held in an open court and argued that everyone has the right to a fair trial.

He also said that a building had been constructed on the land belonging to Al-Qadir Trust, where people received free education.

The NAB’s legal counsel informed the court that Imran Khan was shown the warrant during his arrest. He also assured Imran Khan’s legal team that necessary documentation will be given to them.

The NAB prosecutor argued that it was a graft case probed by the UK National Crime Agency and the money received was supposed to be transferred to the government of Pakistan but instead of the government, the funds were transferred to Bahria Town.

Imran Khan contradicted NAB’s version and told the court that he was shown the arrest warrant when he was taken to the bureau’s office and not at the time of his arrest.

Meanwhile, additional and district sessions judge Humayun Dilawar presided over the hearing for the Toshakhana case. Imran Khan was indicted in the case for deliberately withholding information regarding gifts he received from the Toshakhana, which is a depository for presents given to government officials by foreign dignitaries.

Imran Khan’s arrest has led widespread protests - both violent and non-violent - across Pakistan. All major cities in Pakistan, including capital Islamabad, reported clashes between law enforcement officials and PTI cadres.

The security situation in Peshawar is concerning as four people have died. The protests turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police and set fire to several buildings, including the Radio Pakistan building.

The arrests of high profile leaders like Shah Mehmood Qureshi and PTI general secretary Asad Umar has led to further unrest.

top videos

Army has been deployed in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

(with inputs from Dawn and GeoNews)