Amid 'Modi, Modi' Chants, Indian-Americans Hold Unity Marches in Washington, New York Ahead of PM's Visit

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, the Indian-American diaspora held out unity marches across major American cities to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi.

The Indian Americans organised the marches across 20 major cities in the US including Washington and New York, where they chanted ‘Modi Modi’, ‘Vande Mataram’, and ‘Vande America’.

“We are very enthusiastic to greet PM Narendra Modi here. We have been waiting and we are ready to welcome him as a world leader… Modi hai toh Mumkin hai!” Kamaljeet Singh Soni, a Member of the Sikh diaspora, told ANI.

#WATCH | Indian American diaspora holds Unity rally in Washington, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his upcoming visit to the United States. pic.twitter.com/HU5AiVKsbM— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023

Preparations are underway in New York and Washington where Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Indian-American diaspora, Ramesh Anam Reddy, who was one of the participants in the march, said, “We are all here, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC, Maryland and all the surrounding cities, we are all here to celebrate the ‘Unity Day’ and the PM Modi joining American president Biden. So, this is a great event for all of us and a great moment for all of us.”

Reddy added that more than 20 cities have joined the unity marches. The participants were also seen dancing to the tunes of the song “Har Har Modi.”

Raj Bhansali said he participated in the rally to “support PM Modi”. “It feels great to be able to engage with our Indian community. It is a very proud moment for all of us that PM Modi will be visiting the United States,” he said.

Unity rally ahead of PM Modi's US visit at times square, New York city pic.twitter.com/J1FoFK7uoZ— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) June 18, 2023

PM Narendra Modi will also attend the 9th edition of International Yoga Day at the United Nations Headquarters lawns in New York on June 21 during his official state visit to the United States.

On June 23, he will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the US at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC. Modi’s event with the Indian diaspora will focus on their role in “India’s growth story”.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said PM’s State Visit will have “significant outcomes" and added that it will be the first time that an Indian prime minister will be addressing the US Congress twice.