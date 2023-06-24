PM Modi US Visit LIVE: PM Addresses Indians, Tells H1B Visa Renewal Can be Done in US Itself

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 06:22 IST
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
PM Modi US Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for Egypt’s capital Cairo on Saturday after wrapping up his three-day maiden state visit to the United States. Before departing from the US, PM Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at the Reagan Centre in Washington. He said the reason behind the tremendous progress in India is the belief of 140 crore people in the country.
He also participated at the US-India strategic partnership forum event at the Kennedy Centre, where he addressed business leaders of top American companies along with representatives of Indian companies.
Key EventsKey Events
PM Modi America Visit: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with U.S. and Indian technology executives in Washington on Friday, the final day of a state visit where he agreed to new defence and technology cooperation and addressed challenges posed by China.
U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for Modi on Thursday, declaring after about 2-1/2 hours of talks that their countries’ economic relationship was “booming.” Trade has more than doubled over the past decade.
Biden and Modi gathered with CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the India-US partnership is not of convenience but one of conviction, shared commitments and compassion.
In his address to young entrepreneurs and professionals at the John F Kennedy Center here, Modi said whenever India has become strong, the world has benefited.
The prime minister said this was seen during the Covid pandemic. When the world needed medicines, India increased its production and provided medicines, he said at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
“In a way, you have charted out the full map of India in this hall. I can see people from all corners of India here. It seems that a mini India has turned up,” PM Narendra Modi addresses members of the Indian diaspora in Washington, DC
“You get delighted with every achievement of India. You feel proud that such a large number of countries of the world come together at the UN HQ for Yoga Day. You feel proud when you see Made in India at the supermarkets here. You feel proud when you see Indian talents leading the companies. You feel proud when the whole world dances to the tunes of ‘Naatu Naatu…” said PM Modi.
“The reason behind this tremendous progress in India is the belief of 140 crore people in the country. Modi has not done anything alone. Hundreds of years of colonisation had taken this belief away from us,” PM Modi addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC
“America’s new consulates will be opened in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. It has now been decided that the H1B visa renewal can be done in the US itself,” said PM Modi addressing the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, DC
Mary Millben, a prominent African-American Hollywood actress and singer performed in Washington on Friday at the concluding event for the Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Highly popular in India for her singing of the National Anthem Jan Gana Mana and Om Jai Jagdiseh Hare, Millben, 38, performed the Indian national anthem at an invitation-only, diaspora event hosted by the United States Indian Community Foundation (USICF) at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington DC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he was honoured to have addressed the US Congress twice and thanked all its members for attending his historic joint address where he laid out his vision for the future of the defining bilateral partnership.
Modi on Thursday became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016.
“Honoured to address the US Congress. Gratitude to all the members of Congress who attended today. Your presence signifies the strength of India-USA ties and our shared commitment to a better future. I look forward to continued partnership in fostering global peace and progress,” he tweeted.
India is supplying components worth USD 140 million to the US Department of Energy’s ambitious plans to upgrade the Fermilab accelerator complex to create the most intense high-energy neutrino beams which would help unravel understanding of the evolution of the universe.
India and the US signed an agreement in 2018 to expand collaboration for jointly advancing cutting-edge neutrino science projects such as the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility (LBNF) with the international Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) hosted at Fermilab, and the India-based Neutrino Observatory (INO).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday hailed the deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries on cutting-edge scientific infrastructure.
Prominent media outlets of Pakistan on Friday took note of the joint demand by India and the US to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching cross-border terror attacks.
In their joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden also called on Pakistan to punish perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.
In a report from Washington, the Dawn newspaper noted that the joint statement called for action against extremist groups based in Pakistan such as the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first visit to Egypt beginning on Saturday will pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers who fought and lost their lives in Egypt and Palestine during World War I.
Modi’s two-day state visit to Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister since 1997.
He will visit the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Grave Cemetery here, a solemn site that serves as a memorial to nearly 4,000 soldiers from the Indian Army who served and perished in Egypt and Palestine during World War I.
Prior to that, PM Modi had a one-to-one business meeting with top US top executives from the US including Boeing CEO David Calhoun, Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
President Biden rolled out the red carpet for PM Modi on Thursday, with both leaders touting deals their countries reached on defence and commerce aimed at countering China’s global influence. During PM Modi’s visit, the two leaders announced significant investments by US-based companies in India.
On Friday, Biden and Modi hailed a new era in their countries’ relationship. “Two great nations, two great friends, and two great powers. Cheers,” Biden told Modi in a toast at a state dinner.
After Biden and Modi spoke privately for more than two hours, a joint statement included a warning of rising tensions and destabilizing actions in the East and South China Sea and stressed the importance of international law and freedom of navigation.
The Indian Leader was also honoured at a State Department luncheon hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Modi’s four-day state visit to the US has been dubbed historic by Indian officials and is being seen as a breakthrough in India’s quest to get the US to agree to critical cooperation in cutting-edge technologies including their transfer and joint research.