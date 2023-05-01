National Assembly Won’t Be Dissolved, PTI Will Be ‘Ultimate Loser’, Imran Khan Told

The ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition quashed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s demand to dissolve the Pakistan National Assembly on May 14 to pave the way for talks, according to Pakistan-based media outlet the Dawn.

The coalition member and party of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) told former prime minister Imran Khan that he and his PTI will be the “ultimate loser" if the negotiations fail.

They also pointed out that elections may be delayed for a year under a constitutional provision. The party urged the leading opposition party to be more flexible and make the dialogues a success.

Ahsan Iqbal, the party’s secretary general and federal minister for development, said the PTI cannot hold talks keeping others at gunpoint. “We want to tell Imran Khan that he cannot hold talks at gunpoint. The first condition of talks is, there are no pre-conditions. Mr Khan is so desperate that he wants his way or the highway,” Iqbal was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

Imran himself is not attending the talks, as he said earlier and has sent his representatives to speak in the multiparty conference on his behalf. He also appears to remain adamant on holding the polls even though the dialogue mediator the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq.

The JI chief urged both parties to consider dropping a few key demands. The meeting will try to convince the ruling party to hold general elections before October and urge leading opposition parties to drop its demand to hold polls on May 14, for the Punjab provincial elections.

However, both parties remain stuck to their own positions.

The federal government said it sat down for talks with PTI with an open mind but it will not accept the PTI chief’s demands to dissolve the National Assembly, Sindh and Balochistan provincial assemblies.

“The people of Sindh and Balochistan cannot be punished for the folly of Imran Khan who dissolved Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to force elections…under the patronage of his ‘handlers’ in the institutions,” Iqbal further added.

Defence minister Khawaja Asif remained doubtful about the positive outcome of the talks, stating that the PTI is setting conditions. However, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) remains optimistic despite PTI’s demand for dissolution.

PPP senior leader and PM’s special assistant Qamar Zaman Kaira told the Dawn that the suggestion is not viable, and better sense would prevail. He added that the PPP believed these talks would not end up in failure.

Kaira said the suggestions are not viable because the caretaker government would not be able to present the budget in May and hold discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

JI chief Sirajul Haq who launched the so-called “consensus offensive” also remained hopeful regarding the outcome of the talks.

