'Natural Partner': Modi, Macron Seek to Deepen India-France Ties With Focus on Nuclear Energy, Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron held bilateral talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Friday, discussing collaborations in nuclear energy, defence and the roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership in the next 25 years.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day official visit, received a warm welcome at the Elysee Palace from French President Macron, following which the two leaders delivered press statements.

Macron said he was happy to see Indian contingent at the Bastille Day military parade earlier in the day. “I was proud to see the Punjab Regiment here in the heart of Paris (at the Bastille Day parade). We are going ahead on the basis of a historic trust. Together we can find solutions for global crises," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi joined French President Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds during the French National Day celebrations. Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets.

30,000 French Students to India, Favorable Visa Policy for Indians

He also announced plans to send over 30,000 French students to India by 2030. “…We can’t forget the youth… By 2030, we aim to send 30,000 French students to India." He also said the French government is aiming to set up a favourable visa policy for Indian students. “For young Indians aspiring to pursue higher education in France, we want to establish a favorable visa policy,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called France a “natural partner" and said, “We see France as a natural partner in India’s developmental journey."

He said a roadmap to strengthen India-France strategic ties over the next 25 years was being prepared with bold and ambitious goals. “We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership. On the strong foundation of the last 25 years, we are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years. We are setting bold and ambitious goals for this," Modi said.

‘France Crucial Partner for Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat’

Speaking on defence ties, Modi said military have consistently served as the fundamental pillar of bilateral relations between the two nations. “Defence ties have been an important pillar in the relationship between India and France. France is a crucial partner for us in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said, adding, “Be it submarines or naval aircraft, together we want to fulfil not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries."

Speaking ahead of the CEO forum, he said, “Today we will discuss about co-production and co-production related to new technologies," he said. Modi said both sides can produce military platforms for friendly third countries as well.

“There is scope for expanding cooperation among the defence space agencies. We are moving forward towards setting up of MRO facilities, production of spare parts and development of helicopter engines by French companies in India. We will focus on strengthening our cooperation on this," he said.

Ukraine Conflict

The Prime Minister also spoke about the Covid-19 crisis and the Ukraine conflict with Russia. “The impact of the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine conflict has been felt worldwide. It is essential for all countries to make united efforts to solve these problems. We firmly believe that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," he said, adding, “India is prepared to contribute to the restoration of lasting peace."

Referring with Macron’s earlier statement regarding visa policy for Indian students, PM Modi said, “We appreciate the decision to grant long-term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France."

Modi also said the two countries have agreed to launch India’s Unified Payment Interface in France.

“We will be opening a new Indian consulate in the city of Marseille, located in the south of France," he added.

“Yesterday, President Macron bestowed upon me the Best National Award (Legion of Honour) of France. This honor represents the pride of 1.4 billion Indians. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Macron for the warm welcome received in the beautiful city of Paris," he said.

“I extend my warm wishes to the people of France on their National Day. This day symbolises values such as liberty, equality, and fraternity, which hold significance worldwide. These values form the cornerstone of the relationship between our two democratic nations”, PM Modi said.

“We will discuss cooperation on small and modular nuclear reactors, take our cooperation in nuclear energy forward,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. He also said, “India and France have been together in war against terror. We believe strong action needs to be taken to end cross border terrorism.”

Chandrayaan-3 Launch

PM Modi also spoke about the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 and said the lift-off of India’s Moon Mission has elated the entire nation and marked “a significant achievement for our scientists." “India and France have a longstanding cooperation in the field of space," he added.

He also said Indian athletes are eagerly looking forward to the Paris Olympics next year. “I extend my best wishes to President Macron and his team for organising the event," he said.