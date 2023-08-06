Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari Hold Crucial Geneva Meet to Decide Name of Pakistan Caretaker PM

Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo and former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif held a crucial meeting in Geneva last week with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Asif Ali Zardari to deliberate on the appointment of a new caretaker Prime Minister of the country, sources told News18.

The discussions also included the name of finance minister Ishaq Dar, which is raising concerns within the PPP due to his close ties with PML-N and focus on Punjab. Sources revealed that several names, including those of prominent businessmen, were finalised during the meeting, and these names will be submitted to the Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, for approval.

Once the all-powerful army gives its nod, the Shehbaz Sharif government will make an official announcement regarding the new caretaker Prime Minister. Despite speculations of differences between PML-N and PPP, both parties assert that they will participate in the upcoming elections.

There are differing views on the election dates. Some believe that considering the timing of former PM Imran Khan’s arrest, the elections should be held within the next 60 days. However, others contend that the government is seeking 120 days following the announcement of elections with the 2023 Census.

Notably, Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan in September after the retirement of the present Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial. The political landscape remains dynamic, with the country closely watching the unfolding developments.