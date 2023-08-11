'Nawaz Sharif to Return to Pakistan in September, to be Prime Minister if PMLN Wins Polls': Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to the country in September and face the law.

Confirming CNN-News18’s report, Shehbaz Sharif — in an interview to a Pakistani TV channel — said Nawaz Sharif will lead the campaign for the next elections and become the prime minister if PMLN wins.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that Nawaz Sharif will come to Pakistan in September after the retirement of present CJP Bandial which is due to September 17. The PMLN supremo — who has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons — is then expected to come back and get relief from the court in Panama cases.

The prime minister’s statement came a day after the National Assembly was dissolved. A process to appoint a caretaker prime minister will be conducted under Article 224-A of the Constitution, which will usher in an interim government to oversee an election.

According to sources, the top contenders for the post of caretaker prime minister are:

1. Hafeez Sheikh, former finance minister, who has served in the cabinet of General Musharraf, former president Asif Zardari and Imran Khan.

2. Tariq Bajwa, former finance secretary, who is very close to former PM Nawaz Sharif.

3. Jalil Abbas Jillani, former foreign secretary, and relative of former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani. Jillani was named as the contender for caretaker Prime Minister in 2018 by PMLN.

4. Tassaduq Hussain Jillani is former Chief Justice of Pakistan.

5. Maqbool Baqir is a former Supreme Court judge.

6. Fawad Hassan Fawad - Retired Bureaucrat and Former PS to PM Nawaz Sharif.

7. Hussain Haroon, who served as foreign minister of Pakistan.

The five-year term of the incumbent national assembly — the lower house of the Pakistan parliament — commenced on August 12, 2018, and thus it could have technically remained active till August 12, 2023. However, the prime minister’s and PDM parties’ decision means it is now set for a premature dissolution, albeit by a mere three days.