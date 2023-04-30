Parents in Pakistan are now guarding their dead daughters against rape by putting padlocks to their graves to stop deranged individuals from raping the dead bodies, a report has claimed.

A report in ANI quoting Pakistan’s Daily Times claimed that the country is seeing a rise in necrophilia cases in the country. It further stated that women’s bodies were said to have been unearthed and desecrated on several occasions.

“The heart-wrenching sight of padlocks on the graves of females is enough for the entire society to hang its head in shame and never dare to look at the so-called vessels of honour," the Daily Times report titled ‘Unsafe in Graves’ said.

“This is being done as a desperate bid to ensure the sanctity of dead bodies in case some randy monsters cherry-pick them to satiate their lust," it added.

Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped.When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave. pic.twitter.com/THrRO1y6ok — Harris Sultan (@TheHarrisSultan) April 26, 2023

According to Harris Sultan, an ex-Muslim atheist activist and the author of the book “The Curse of God, why I left Islam", the reason behind such depraved acts is the hard-line Islamist ideology in Pakistan.

“Pakistan has created such a horny, sexually frustrated society that people are now putting padlocks on the graves of their daughters to prevent them from getting raped. When you link the burqa with rape, it follows you to the grave," Sultan tweeted on Wednesday.

The report said that the move to put padlocks on graves is being done to ensure the sanctity of dead bodies in case “some randy monsters cherry-pick them to satiate their lust”.

Another Twitter user Sajid Yousaf Shah also said that some people in Pakistan have resorted to locking their daughter’s graves to protect their bodies from sexual violence.

“The social environment created by #Pakistan has given rise to a sexually charged and repressed society, where some people have resorted to locking their daughter’s graves to protect them from sexual violence. Such a connection between rape and an individual’s clothing only leads to a path filled with grief and despair," Shah said on Twitter.

In 2021, a freshly-buried girl in the Maulvi Ashraf Chandio village near Ghulamullah was raped by unknown men after digging out the body, a report in Wion said.

Earlier in 2011, a necrophilia case was reported in the country when a grave keeper named Muhammad Rizwan from Karachi was arrested after he confessed to raping 48 female corpses.

According to National Commission for Human Rights, more than 40 per cent of Pakistani women have experienced some form of violence at least once in their lifetime.

Recently, a scorched body of an 18-year-old suspected to have been killed with an axe was found lying near Indus Highway.

Read all the Latest News here